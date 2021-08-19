Apple Card is 'bright spot' in credit cards, says J.D. Power rankings

Goldman Sachs and Apple's Apple Card is number 1 in a J.D. Power ranking of what is described as the midsized credit card market.



Apple Card was launched in 2019

In a year in which J. D. Power says most credit cards "missed the mark" in supporting users during the coronavirus pandemic, it also says that Apple Card was a "bright spot." In a survey conducted between September 2020 and June 2021, credit cards from "mid-sized issuers" were assigned an overall score.



