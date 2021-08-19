FTC refiles antitrust complaint against Facebook alleging monopoly power
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a new antitrust complaint against Facebook after its previous claims were dismissed by a federal judge for lack of evidence.
Credit: Facebook
As with the previous antitrust lawsuit levied by the FTC, the new complaint alleges that Facebook violated antitrust regulations by purchasing rising rivals Instagram and WhatsApp in an effort to eliminate competition. The FTC is asking the court to break up Facebook's social media empire.
