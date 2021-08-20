Russia demands Apple remove opposition leader's 'Navalny' app from App Store
Published
The Russian watchdog group Roskomnadzor has demanded that both Google and Apple remove opposition leader Alexi Navalny's app from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Alexei Navalny | Image Credit: Evgeny Feldman / Novaya Gazeta
Roskomnadzor (RKN) suggests that "Navalny" is used to promote extremist activity of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). The FBK is a non-profit organization founded by Navalny in 2011.
Read more...