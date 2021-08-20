XGIMI Elfin Smart LED Projector review: Good projector, poor software

The XGIMI Elfin Smart LED Projector has excellent projector hardware for the price, but iOS users are hampered by software that just doesn't work adequately.



You'd take this projector everywhere, if only the software were better, or you bring an Apple TV

If this were a review of the hardware on its own, then the XGIMI Elfin Smart LED Projector would rate a four out of five. There are compromises that you have to work around, but they are all compromises that mean this can be a very small and light, yet powerful projector.



