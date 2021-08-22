High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace the current Intel ‌Mac mini‌ in "the next several months." This presumably means the new ‌Mac mini‌ may launch alongside the redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros this fall. As Gurman writes:Last fall, as part of its trio of initial Macs to transition over to Apple Silicon chips, the company updated the older Mac mini design with the M1 processor. The Mac mini is used for more basic tasks like video streaming, but many people use it as a software development machine, as a server or for their video editing needs. Apple knows that, so it kept the Intel model around. Well, expect that to go away in the next several months with a high-end, M1X Mac mini. It will have an updated design and more ports than the current model.



Apple leaker Jon Prosser in May shared renders of what the upcoming Mac mini may look like, and according to those renders, allegedly based on images from internal Apple sources, the new ‌Mac mini‌ will feature a "plexiglass" top and a magnetic power port. The new ‌Mac mini‌ is also rumored to feature additional ports.



This fall, Apple is preparing to launch several new products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad mini, an updated baseline iPad, new AirPods, and completely redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. With Gurman's new reporting today, Apple may launch its new MacBook Pros alongside the new ‌Mac mini‌ at a fully focused Mac Apple silicon event. Apple last year held an event focused on the M1 Apple silicon chip in November.

Related Roundup: Mac mini

Tag: Mark Gurman

Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Neutral)

Related Forum: Mac mini



This article, "High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums