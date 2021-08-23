Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny demand biscuits over 'Ted Lasso' joke

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have mockingly "complained" about a joke on Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso," demanding biscuits as compensation.



The highly-popular "Ted Lasso" is in the middle of its second season on Apple TV+, with the most recent episode "Rainbow" posted to the streaming service on Friday. By Saturday, it appears that word of one of the jokes from the show reached two big names in Hollywood.Ryan Reynolds, known for "Deadpool" and "Free Guy," and Rob McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," posted an image to Twitter on Monday that apparently complained about the show. However, the complaint appears not to be serious in nature.



Read more...