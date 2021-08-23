T-Mobile today announced that new and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers can receive 12 months of Apple TV+ for free starting this Wednesday, August 25 in the United States.

The offer can even be redeemed by users who already pay for Apple TV+. Once you redeem the offer, your paid Apple TV+ subscription will pause and the free one-year period will begin. Once the free period ends, standard billing will resume. T-Mobile's offer can also be stacked with any free trial included with the purchase of a new Apple device.



Magenta, Magenta MAX, and T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com to redeem the offer.



Eligible plans for T-Mobile customers include Magenta, Magenta MAX, and other Magenta plans, as well as Business Unlimited Advanced and Business Unlimited Ultimate. The offer extends to Sprint plans, including Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Premium, Military Plus, Military Premium, 55+, and Deaf or Hard of Hearing/Visually Impaired rate plans.



Tags: T-Mobile, Apple TV Plus



This article, "T-Mobile Offering Free Year of Apple TV+ to Select Customers Starting Wednesday" first appeared on MacRumors.com



