Apple, Google want White House to challenge South Korean legislation on app stores

With their respective app stores jeopardized by a proposed South Korean bill, Apple and Google are looking to the U.S. government for help, setting up a delicate balancing act for the Biden administration.

Driven in part by developer outcry, a bill in South Korea seeks to force app store operators to accept alternative payment options for in-app purchases. Currently, Apple requires use of its own payments system, allowing the company to dip into App Store profits by taking an up to 30% cut of sales.The legislation, which is anticipated to face a vote this week, would also prohibit app store owners from forcing developers into platform exclusivity.

