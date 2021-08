The next games to land on Apple Arcade are adventure game "Baldo: the Guardian Owls" and racing game "Asphalt 8: Airborne+" on August 27.



'Baldo' and 'Asphalt 8' coming to Apple Arcade Friday

"Baldo: the Guardian Owls" might be a familiar title to independent developer fans. The game hails from Naps Team and is the product of a two-person team: one artist and one developer.



Read more...