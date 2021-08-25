Big Tech firms to announce new cybersecurity plans after Biden meeting
Published
President Biden's cybersecurity summit with Big Tech firms, including Apple, will reportedly be followed by new security announcements concerning "technology and talent."
President Biden
Both Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella will be among the Big Tech representatives meeting with President Biden to discuss the national security threat posed by cyber attacks. Following the discussion, it is now reported that there will be announcements concerning private sector cyber security efforts.
Read more...