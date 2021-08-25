Barclaycard & Experian offering months of free Apple Music, Apple Arcade, more

UK customers who take out a new Barclaycard credit card via Experian can get up to five months free use of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.



Credit reporting company Experian is reportedly reaching out to UK customers with an offer of several months free use of most Apple services. The offer excludes Apple Fitness+ and iCloud, but otherwise offers up to five months of all the company's major services."We have a new offer from our partner, Barclaycard, that allows you to get up to 5 months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade," says an Experian email, "when you take out a Barclaycard through Experian. Continues as paid subscription after trial."



