'Sham' settlement offer not appeasing Coalition for App Fairness

Developer consortium Coalition for App Fairness calls Apple's new App Store changes a "sham," and says it "does nothing" to address its members' concerns.



Apple has now settled an App Store lawsuit by creating a $100 million fund for developers, and allowing companies more direct access to their users. However, the Coalition for App Fairness says that the move is not the concession its members need.



