UK Finance announced a new GBP 100 spending limit when using contactless payments, including Apple Pay, to go into effect on October 15.



Contactless payment limits to increase to GBP 100

The current limit is GBP 45 when using contactless payments, and depending on the merchant, this limit can be applied to Apple Pay. In this context, contactless payments refers to using an NFC-enabled card with no security pin.



Read more...