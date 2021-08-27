Proposed App Store changes will only have a 'modest' impact, analyst says
Investment bank JP Morgan believes that Apple's proposed App Store changes could only have a modest impact on the company's services business and revenue.
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee gave some thoughts on the recent App Store changes that Apple has announced to settle a lawsuit brought by developers. The class action lawsuit was filed in 2019.
