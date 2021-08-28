Microsoft updates CPU requirements for Windows 11

Microsoft on Friday announced a change to Windows 11 minimum operating requirements, though the loosened restrictions are not likely to impact compatibility — or lack thereof — with Mac.



The software giant detailed Windows 11 minimum system requirements in a previously announced, Windows 11 requires a 1GHz or faster 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Machines must also support UEFI secure boot, version 2.0 of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and include a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12.



Read more...