Level & Rocky Mountain Hardware, VOCOlinc gone & more on HomeKit Insider

News was light in the world of HomeKit this past week, with the biggest being Level Lock partnering with the premium accessory maker Rocky Mountain Hardware. Level's incredible smart functionality will now be coming to several different door locks in the company's lineup.We also had several people writing in asking about VOCOlinc. It appears as though the company's website has gone offline, many products are out of stock, and support tickets have gone unanswered. AppleInsider has reached out to the company for comment and thus far we've yet to get a response.



