Apple buys Primephonic, plans classical Apple Music app
Apple has acquired classical music streaming company Primephonic, and plans to both improve the current Apple Music service, plus launch a dedicated classical offering.
Apple Music
Apple has previously made minor concessions to classical music in iTunes, and then AppleInsider got classical musicians to evaluate AirPods Max. Now the company is making its biggest stride to bringing classical to Apple Music with the acquisition of Primephonic.
