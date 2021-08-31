Joby releases line of MagSafe-compatible mounts for iPhone 12

Joby's new line of GorillaPods brings support for Apple's MagSafe, allowing iPhone 12 owners the ability to quickly and reliably mount their devices without a clip.



GripTight Mount for MagSafe on the GorillaPod tripod

The popular line of moldable tripods is being updated with a new GripTight Mount for MagSafe that has a hybrid clamp to securely hold your phone in vertical or horizontal orientations and connect other Joby accessories.



Read more...