Joby releases line of MagSafe-compatible mounts for iPhone 12

Joby's new line of GorillaPods brings support for Apple's MagSafe, allowing iPhone 12 owners the ability to quickly and reliably mount their devices without a clip.

GripTight Mount for MagSafe on the GorillaPod tripod
The popular line of moldable tripods is being updated with a new GripTight Mount for MagSafe that has a hybrid clamp to securely hold your phone in vertical or horizontal orientations and connect other Joby accessories.

