Twitter Launches Paid Super Follows, Creators Can Charge Up to $9.99/Month

Twitter today announced the official launch of Super Follows, a new feature that allows creators to provide subscriber-only content that requires a paid fee to access.

First introduced in February, Super Follow is another method that Twitter is using to monetize tweets and provide content creators with a way to earn money on the platform.



Creators who use the Super Follow feature on Twitter can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month to allow their subscribers to access exclusive tweet content. According to Twitter, creators are eligible to keep up to 97 percent of revenue until a $50,000 threshold is reached, and after that, creators will earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees.



Twitter says that Super Follows are designed for anyone that brings "unique perspectives and personalities" to Twitter to drive public conversation.



At the current time, Super Follows are available to a small group of U.S. content creators that applied to participate, but people can apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription. 10,000 or more Twitter follows are required.



Those interested in subscribing to an account that offers Super Follows can tap on the Super Follow button on an account's profile to see pricing details. Super Follow is limited to the U.S. and Canada at the current time, but it will be rolling out globally on iOS in the next few weeks.



