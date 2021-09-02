Twitter's 'Safety Mode' aims to reduce exposure to harmful language, spam

Twitter on Wednesday said it is trialing a new feature called "Safety Mode" that automatically blocks accounts sending harmful or unwanted tweets.



Announced in a post to the company's blog, "Safety Mode" temporarily blocks accounts determined to be using harmful language or sending repetitive and uninvited replies.The system considers a tweet's content and the relationship between an author and replier to assess the "likelihood of a negative engagement." If the tweet or response is deemed to fall outside of Safety Mode's parameters, the account responsible for the post will be blocked for seven days.



