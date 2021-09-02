Apple iPhone market share drops ahead of 'iPhone 13' launch

New research shows Apple has dropped to fourth place in smartphone sales as global production falls because of the coronavirus and users awaiting the next iPhone.



Apple's iPhone falls to fourth place in smartphone sales

Previous reports claimed that the iPhone 12 was continuing to sell in unusually high numbers, even as Apple heads toward the launch of the "iPhone 13." Now market research from Trendforce says that globally, Apple's overall market share has dropped, in part because people are waiting for the new model.



