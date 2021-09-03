Apple Wallet for ID, 'iPhone 13' satellite support, and AirPods Max long-term review on the AppleInsider podcast

On the AppleInsider podcast this week, future iPhone models may use satellites for emergency SOS, Apple buys classical music service Primephonic, Apple Wallet to store drivers' licences and other digital ID, plus App Store policy changes.



This week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a note to investors that the "iPhone13" could support low-earth satellite communications based on Qualcomm's work with Globalstar. Future iPhone models with this feature would be able to send emergency SOS messages even when cellular service is unavailable.According to Bloomberg Apple has had teams working on satellite technology since 2017. However, Bloomberg also stated these satellite features are "unlikely to be ready before" 2022.



