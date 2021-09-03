YouTube Music & Premium claims 50 million total users
Google has announced that its subscription services for YouTube have surpassed 50 million subscribers total, although that includes non-paying users still on a trial.
YouTube hits 50 million total Premium and Music subscribers
YouTube continues to see rapid growth in the industry, especially after Google abandoned its other music service, Google Play Music. Google sees its YouTube subscriptions as key pillars of monetization that enable content to flourish.
