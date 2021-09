Amazon has issued a Labor Day weekend deal on Apple's M1 MacBook Air, knocking $150 off the retail models, and driving prices down to $849.99.



*Labor Day MacBook Air sale*



In addition to the $599 M1 Mac mini deal we covered yesterday, Amazon has issued new price cuts on both the standard M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage and the upgraded model with a 512GB SSD heading into the Labor Day weekend.



