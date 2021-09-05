'iPhone 13' MagSafe cases pictured in now-deleted Twitter video

A now-deleted video allegedly showed silicone cases for the "iPhone 13 Pro Max," a clip that seemingly confirms the expected "iPhone 13" name of the upcoming Apple product launches.



Stills from the now-deleted "iPhone 13 Pro Max" case video [via Twitter/@PinkDon1]

Posted to Twitter on August 30, the video published by @PinkDon1 starts by showing a collection of cases in white boxes, surrounded by elastic bands. Each are labeled "iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case," as well as a Magsafe label.



