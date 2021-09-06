Taiwan Railway adopts Apple Pay for mobile ticket purchases

Train passengers in Taiwan will be able to book and buy tickets for rail journeys using Apple Pay, with a new ticketing service arriving on September 7.



Introduced by the Taiwan Railways Administration and going live on Tuesday, the railway's iPhone app is being updated to allow passengers to purchase tickets via Apple Pay. The change primarily adds support for Apple's mobile payments platform, which will prevent users from having to enter a credit card number manually.Under the new process, the system will verify users then perform the Apple Pay payment, saving time and reducing the number of steps required to purchase a ticket.



