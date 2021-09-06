How to display a custom message on your Mac's lock screen

If you frequently lock your Mac, or you allow guests to sign in to a special account, here's how to leave a message on the macOS lock screen for others to read.



There are some situations where a Mac owner has to warn or inform other users of the same device on a regular basis. A reminder not to use a connected printer or peripheral, for example, or giving a heads-up that something on the Mac is being repaired or fixed.While such information could be provided as an email, an instant message, or face-to-face communications, it can easily be overlooked or forgotten if not presented regularly to the intended recipients.



