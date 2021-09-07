Twitter Hashflag for September 14 Apple Event Goes Live

A new unique #AppleEvent "hashflag" has surfaced on Twitter for next week's "California Streaming" all-digital Apple event to increase visibility and maximize hype on the social media network.

The custom Twitter hashtag includes a multi-colored Apple logo, and it's live as of 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Apple has used the little icons next to hashtags on Twitter for all its previous events since late last year. The company's first use of a hashflag was for its September 2020 event, when it announced the iPad Air and Apple Watch.



Twitter allows brands to add the custom emojis next to hashtags as a marketing strategy. According to Agency Creative, each one can cost upwards of one million dollars, and they are commonly used for large events like the Super Bowl or holidays.



Apple's event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 14, where it is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 lineup alongside the Apple Watch Series 7.



