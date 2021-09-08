Apple organized 'aggressive' lobbying campaign to counter prohibitive App Store legislation

An investigative report published Tuesday illustrates the full measure of lobbying force Apple assembled in attempts to thwart U.S. legislation that would police App Store policy.



According to documents reviewed by the Tech Transparency Project, an offshoot of watchdog group Campaign for Accountability, Apple applied "aggressive" lobbying tactics to sway opinion in Arizona, Georgia, North Dakota and other states where proposed legislation threatened existing App Store policy.While bills differ slightly from state to state, most lawmakers critical of Apple's handling of the App Store are pushing for a dissolution of restrictions against third-party payments systems and enhanced scrutiny over the marketplace's commission structure.



