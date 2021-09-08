Entire 'iPhone 13' line will get camera & battery updates at the same prices

Apple's imminent "iPhone 13" lineup will see battery and camera improvements across the board, but won't see any price increases from the iPhone 12, a leaker has claimed.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

Max Weinbach shared a batch of "iPhone 13," "Apple Watch Series 7," and "AirPods 3" rumors via his PineLeaks Twitter account on Tuesday. In addition to details about the upcoming "AirPods 3," Weinbach also issued a handful of supposed details about Apple's next smartphones.



