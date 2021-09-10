Apple TV+ planning 50 new shows for 2021, doubles production slate

A new report claims that Apple is planning to greatly increase its Apple TV+ program library with at least one new show per week in 2022, plus it is currently spending half a billion on advertising.



Apple TV+

As of May 2021, Apple TV+ was believed to have around 40 million subscribers, which beats Hulu and Paramount+, but leaves it far behind Netflix's 208 million. Apple TV+ is also considered to have one of the smallest streaming libraries, but is reportedly now planning to greatly increase its quantity of original programs.



