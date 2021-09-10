Apple's iPhone 12, 'iPhone 13' to command a third of global 5G shipments

The forthcoming "iPhone 13," together with the existing iPhone 12, will increase Apple's total share of 5G smartphone sales to 33% in 2021, claims new research.



Apple introduced 5G to all models in the iPhone 12 range

Counterpoint Research previously said that the iPhone 12 was the best selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, its first month of release, now expects strong sales for the "iPhone 13." Between the two models, Apple is predicted to sell almost 200 million of the 5G phones.



