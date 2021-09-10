Apple not a monopoly, but must allow alternate payment methods for apps judge rules
Published
As a result of a ruling in the Epic versus Apple legal battle, Apple must allow developers to include alternate purchase links in apps on the App Store — but Apple prevailed in most other counts.
A still from Epic's parody of Apple's '1984' Super Bowl commercial
While the injunction did not demand that Apple make alternative App Stores mandatory, the ruling is not what one would call a win for Apple.
Read more...