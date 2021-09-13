Apple TV+ takes home 7 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ landed seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards at last weekend's 73rd Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation, including a historic win for "Boys State" and three nods for "Ted Lasso."



Announced on Sunday, Apple TV+ originals "Boys State," "Ted Lasso" and "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" picked up awards on 35 Primetime Emmy Award nominations."Boys State," the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner which Apple and A24 picked up for $10 million last year, won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The win makes Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win an Emmy in the category in its first two years of eligibility, Apple says. The film follows a group of high school seniors participating in Texas' annual "Boys State" program, a mock exercise that sees students build their own state government.



Read more...