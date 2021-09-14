T-Mobile to sell iPhone at more than 2,300 Walmart locations, Walmart.com

T-Mobile on Monday announced an expansion to its brick-and-mortar retail presence through a partnership with Walmart, bringing the carrier's assortment of phones to more than 2,300 new locations.



Previously, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile smartphones were limited to the company's physical and online stores, but the carrier is making moves to deliver accessibility to more customers through strategic partnerships.The first move recently promised T-Mobile network smartphones and services to arrive at some 1,000 Best Buy locations and the big box electronics shop's online store. On Oct. 18, a similar deal will bring Metro by T-Mobile displays to more than 2,300 Walmart stores and Walmart.com. T-Mobile products will follow on Nov. 1.



Read more...