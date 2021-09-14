Google fined $177M by South Korea for abusing smartphone dominance
South Korea fined Google 207.4 billion won (US$177 million) on Tuesday for leveraging its dominant power in the smartphone market to stunt development of competing operating systems.
South Korea's antitrust watchdog, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, in its decision took aim at Google's anti-fragmentation agreements, which restrict handset manufacturers like Samsung and LG from creating forks of the operating system, reports Bloomberg.
