Apple's Home Button patent lawsuit appeal has mixed results

Apple both won and lost in a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday, with a panel of judges invalidating claims of one patent but upholding two others in a lawsuit about the iPhone Home button.



In 2018, South Korean firm First Face launched a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple and Samsung, claiming three U.S. patents were infringed by systems such as the Home Button. Specifically, the use of Touch ID to authenticate users with a touch of the button.On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's three-judge panel unanimously rejected claims by Apple that two patents were obvious based on earlier disclosures, according to Reuters. However, claims in the third patent were deemed to be obvious by the trio, taking one of the patents out of the equation.



