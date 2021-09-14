Apple launches iPhone 13 with A15, smaller notch & more

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone 13 with a range of updates, including a smaller notch, a redesigned camera setup, and the company's latest A15 chipset.



Credit: Apple

The iPhone 13, as a successor to the iPhone 12, retains the same 6.1-inch form factor but packs diagonally positioned rear cameras and a smaller front notch. Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50% faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30% better graphical performance.



