The 10.2-inch iPad has been upgraded with the A13 bionic processor, new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage.



ninth-generation iPad unveiled with A13 processor

Apple didn't change much about the 10.2-inch iPad for its ninth generation beyond the front-facing camera, True Tone display, and A13 Bionic processor. These upgrades keep the budget iPad up-to-date with more power and better base storage.



Read more...