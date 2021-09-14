Apple rolls out array of silicone and leather cases in new colors for iPhone 13

To complement the iPhone 13 Apple has unveiled several new silicone and leather cases in new colors to protect and decorate the new phone.



New iPhone 13 series Silicone cases include colors in Bluejay, Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, and Red. These cases will only work for the iPhone 13 series due to the changes in button and back camera locations.Apple has also introduced new iPhone 13 series Leather cases that can be ordered right now. Colors include Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria.



Read more...