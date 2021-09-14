Apple Now Selling USB-C Magnetic Charger for Fast Charging Apple Watch Series 7 Models

At today's "California Streaming" event, Apple announced a new USB-C Apple Watch charging puck designed specifically with the Series 7 models in mind.

Priced at $29, the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable can charge an Apple Watch Series 7 33 percent faster than the standard Apple Watch charging puck, reaching an 80 percent charge in 45 minutes.



We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes. Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It's a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it's very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.



To enable the faster charging speeds, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ has an updated charging architecture inside. The fast charging technology is limited to the Series 7 for this reason.

The new Apple Watch charging puck can be purchased from Apple's website starting today, but the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models won't be launching until later this fall. When available, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ will likely ship with the new fast charging cable as it has the same price point as the standard cable.

