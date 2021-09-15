Apple invites customers, iPhone Upgrade Program members to prepare for iPhone 13 preorders

Ahead of a start to iPhone 13 preorders on Friday, Apple is accepting iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for iPhone 13 and allowing those not in the program to prepare for checkout.



Typically, Apple activates the loan pre-approval process for new and existing iPhone Upgrade Program members hours after the latest iPhone is announced, streamlining the cumbersome process in preparation of a hectic launch to preorders.The company has once again opened the pre-approval process, but is also allowing other customers to make preparations ahead of Friday.



