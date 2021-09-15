iPhone 13 models thicker and heavier, TrueDepth notch slightly taller than iPhone 12 lineup

Apple's latest iPhone 13 models eschew the company's long-held "thinner is better" mantra in favor of better camera systems and larger batteries.



While Apple didn't focus on handset dimensions during Tuesday's hardware reveal, specifications published to the company's website show a slight increase in both girth and weight when compared to last year's iPhone 12 lineup.All iPhone 13 models come in at 7.65 millimeters (0.30 inches) thick, compared to 7.4mm (0.29 in.) for each iPhone 12 variant.



Read more...