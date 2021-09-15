LaCie debuts new SSDs, including Apple Store exclusive space gray options

In the shadow of the iPhone 13 event, LaCie has debuted the Apple Store exclusive LaCie Mobile SSD Secure alongside the LaCie Portable SSD.



LaCie intros two new mobile SSDs

Up first is the LaCie Mobile SSD Secure which boasts transfer speeds of up to 1,050 megabytes per second over USB Type-C. With the LaCie Toolkit software, it can benefit from hardware encryption to provide additional peace of mind.



