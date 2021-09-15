AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage Expands to the United Kingdom and Australia

Apple has expanded AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage, which includes up to two incidents of theft or loss of an iPhone, to the United Kingdom and Australia.

Offered as an additional plan to customers in the United States, Japan, Germany, and now also the United Kingdom and Australia, ‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss coverage can help customers who unfortunately have had their devices stolen or lost get a replacement without having to pay the full cost of a new device. The plan requires customers to have to Find My ‌iPhone‌ enabled on their device when it was lost or stolen.· AppleCare Guide: Is it Worth Paying For?In the United Kingdom, ‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss coverage will cost £11.99 a month or £239 per year, with an additional excess fee of £109 to replace an ‌iPhone‌. In Australia, ‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss costs $15.99 per month or $319 per year, with an additional $229 for specific incidents of theft or loss.



‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss is offered alongside the standard ‌AppleCare‌+ package, which lacks coverage for theft and loss incidents.

