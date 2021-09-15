Apple adds theft and loss coverage to AppleCare+ in UK, Australia

Long an extra option for AppleCare+ buyers in the US, Apple has now extended the ability to purchase coverage for iPhone theft or loss, to both Australia and the UK.



AppleCare+ is primarily designed as insurance for accidental damage, but in the US, Germany, and Japan, Apple has offered a paid supplement. This Theft + Loss addition will replace a stolen iPhone for a reduced fee.



