Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" has won three out of the five awards it was nominated for in the 37th annual Television Critics Association awards.

Credit: AppleInsider

The lighthearted Apple comedy series led among winners in the 2021 TCA Awards. More than that, "Ted Lasso" nabbed awards in all three of the TCA's biggest categories: program of the year, new program, and achievement in comedy.



