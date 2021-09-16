Apple TV+ held secret talks with 'Dark Knight' director Christopher Nolan

"Tenet" and "Memento" director Christopher Nolan met secretly with Apple TV+ and others, before accepting Universal's bid for his next project.



Apple TV+ launched in November 2019

When Christopher Nolan's long-time studio partner Warners released its movies on HBO Max, the director said it was "the greatest movie studio" choosing "the worst streaming service." More than objecting to the deal, Nolan broke away from Warners and had a secret meeting with Apple TV+, Paramount, Sony, and Universal.



Read more...