Photo reveals Apple's plastic wrap-free iPhone 13 packaging

As part of new environmental efforts announced on Tuesday, Apple said it will cut down on the material used in iPhone 13's packaging by removing the outer plastic wrap that typically enshrines the device in its box.



Apple's new packaging process was apparently revealed ahead of wide availability in an image posted to Twitter by leaker "DuanRui" on Thursday.The photo shows an iPhone 13 box sealed with a sticker that integrates a pull tab to keep the box secure until ready to be opened. It appears that the protective label attaches to an inside section of the box top and the outer area of the box bottom.



