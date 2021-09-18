Goldman Sachs honors 3% Daily Cash for Apple Card holders impacted by iPhone 13 preorder issue

Some Apple Card customers eager to get their hands on the latest iPhone 13 were driven to use an alternative form of payment when preorders went live on Friday due to a now resolved iPhone Upgrade Program problem.



Apple's preorder mechanism hit a snag early this morning when some iPhone Upgrade Program members reported that they were unable to complete their iPhone 13 preorder purchase with Apple Card.A number of customers impacted by the issue resorted to placing the charge on a different credit card, forfeiting Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash benefit. Following complaints posted to various social media platforms, it appears that Goldman Sachs is making the situation right.



